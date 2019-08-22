MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Thursday is the start of the Minnesota State Fair, and it’s also a Top 10 Weather Day.
Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that following a chilly start to the day, the sun will shine over the fairgrounds and temperatures will rise to the low-70s.
It’s a biiiiig day, with a big forecast to match: a combo @mnstatefair opener / #Top10WXDay — the forecast equivalent of a unicorn. @Matt_Brickman never did that for you, did he? 😉 Join me through 10am on @WCCO with a look at the cool forecast #mnwx pic.twitter.com/vArvw7FZM1
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 22, 2019
Overnight, it’ll feel like fall, so keep the windows open. The mercury will fall to the mid-55s in the Twin Cities and there’ll be 40s on the Iron Range.
Friday will be similarly mild August day, but slightly warmer, with highs reaching the upper 70s in the metro area. It’ll also be a great night for baseball at Target Field as the Twins take on the Detroit Tigers.
Looking toward to the weekend, this pattern of mild weather is expected to continue. Saturday is looking to be sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s. However, it will be a bit breezy.
On Sunday, there’s expected to be scattered storms in the afternoon. More rain and storms look to be in storm for Monday.
