MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A teenage cyclist died overnight after being hit by a car in the northwest metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old boy was riding a bike just before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 25 in Monticello Township when he was struck by a Dodge Avenger. Both the cyclist and the car were traveling north.
The cyclist, identified as a boy from Monticello, was killed. His name has yet to be released.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old woman from St. Cloud, was not hurt. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
