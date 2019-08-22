Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say at least three people were injured, including a pedestrian, after two vehicles crashed in St. Paul, sending one of the vehicles into a store.
According to police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Arcade Street and Case Avenue. There, an SUV and a car collided, sending the car into a lingerie shop.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a pedestrian who was struck, police said.
We are at the intersection of Case Avenue and Arcade Street, where an SUV and a car crashed, sending the car into a lingerie shop.
At least three people were transported to the hospital, including a pedestrian who was struck. pic.twitter.com/8B31uGX4uz
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) August 22, 2019
