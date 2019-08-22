MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help to track down the man who tried to lure a child into his car.
It happened Wednesday at about 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of Eldridge Avenue. The child told investigators they were sitting on the curb in front of their house when a pale, red-headed man between 18- and 20-years-old pulled up and asked if they were OK.
The man then asked the child twice if they wanted to take a ride with him. The child refused, and the man drove away. The child then went inside their home to tell their dad what happened.
The suspect’s vehicle, captured by a neighbor’s surveillance camera, is a lighter-colored, four-door sedan that may be a 2004 Honda Accord or a similar vehicle.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Roseville Police at 651-792-7277. People can also submit tips online on the city of Roseville’s website.