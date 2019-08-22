Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is National Tooth Fairy Day. Yep, that’s a day that is actually being commemorated.
As possibly a sign of the times, the tooth fair is not quite as generous this year. According to a Delta Dental poll, the average pay per lost tooth has dropped 43 cents over the past year to $370 per tooth versus more than $4 last year.
That’s the lowest average going rate for teeth since 2013.
According to the poll, the top factor in how much the Tooth Fairy gives per tooth is how much spare cash is on hand.
