MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at Adolfson & Peterson Construction confirmed that one of their employees was hit and killed by an earthmoving loader on a northeast Minneapolis construction site Monday morning.
It happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the future site of East Side Storage and Maintenance on the 2600 block of University Avenue Northeast.
Officials say the victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Adolfson & Peterson Construction CEO Jeff Jansen released this statement Thursday afternoon:
We are deeply saddened by this terrible tragedy. The safety of our hard-working men and women is Adolfson & Peterson’s highest priority. We are devastated to lose a well-respected member of our team. Our most sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones of this employee. We will do all we can to support them, as well as our employees, during this difficult time.
Minneapolis police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is handling the investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.