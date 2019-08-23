MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say he stabbed a man 14 times last week.

Abdirahman Osman Yusuf has been charged in the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Burka O. Mohammed near West River Parkway and Third Avenue, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Thursday. Police say they found Mohammed bleeding on the ground Aug. 12 around 11:50 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were in the area around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 12 searching for a suspect in another case when they found Mohammed bleeding on the ground. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say Mohammed had been in downtown Minneapolis the night he was killed. Surveillance footage showed him with three other men, including Yusuf. The other witnesses say they were all down by the river when Yusuf became aggressive and started stabbing Mohammed. One of the witnesses says he tried to stop the fight, but Yusuf allegedly threatened to stab him. Both witnesses left the area.

Mohammed’s autopsy showed he was stabbed 14 separate times, including seven wounds to his chest, three in his back and one to the neck.

After one of the witnesses showed police Yusuf’s Facebook page, officers were able to find and arrest him. He eventually admitted he stabbed Mohammed. He allegedly told investigators he didn’t know Mohammed had died until he say it on the news the next day.

Prosecutors are seeking $1 million in bail.