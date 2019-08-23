Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Public safety officials at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities are notifying the public about another robbery on campus this week.
No detailed descriptions of the suspects were given in either case.
University officials say a person was assaulted and robbed around 8:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 19th Avenue South and South 4th Street, on the campus’ west bank.
The victim reported being knocked over, punched, kicked and robbed of their cellphone by two men who were riding bicycles.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the University of Minnesota Police Department at 612-624-2677.
On Tuesday, another person reported being knocked over and robbed by two men.
