MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Attorney’s office has charged 31-year-old James Alvin Hill with second-degree murder in the shooting death of woman outside of a Brooklyn Park salon Wednesday.
The criminal complaint says the victim walked into the salon in the Gold Key Mall off Brookdale Drive and Zane Avenue just before 4:20 p.m., where Hill approached her. Witnesses say Hill, from Minneapolis, asked the woman if she remembered him, and then they embraced. Hill then asked her to come out to the parking lot to show her something.
Surveillance video shows Hill and the victim approach a gray SUV. He opens one of the doors, and then the victim is seen struggling with Hill. The victim then falls backwards, and Hill takes her purse, gets into the vehicle, which then speeds off.
Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Slaughter, also from Minneapolis, is charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest. Investigators say she was driving the SUV. Surveillance video captured the vehicle’s license plate, and police tracked it to Slaughter’s residence, where they later arrested them both. Officers found a purse containing the victim’s credit card at the residence, and a 9mm handgun loaded with bullets that matched shells found in the parking lot.
Hill faces up to 40 years in prison. Slaughter faces up to three years.
You must log in to post a comment.