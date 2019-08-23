MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many Minnesotans, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is all about the food. For WCCO-TV’s resident foodie, Jason DeRusha, that’s certainly the case.
On his second day at the fair, DeRusha continued his quest to sample all the new flavors on Friday. See what he devoured in the tweets below. (And take a look back at Day One if you missed.)
—
Live in the Food Building for @wcco MidMorning at the #mnstatefair !! Showing new vendors and new foods!! pic.twitter.com/TQnGRsscdq
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 23, 2019
I love Funky Grits in Minneapolis, so great to see their team out here in the Food Building! #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/GAJTsAHEZE
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 23, 2019
Love Sara Hayden from @sarastipsypie – 5 years at the @mnstatefair!! Gluten-friendly pecan pie with Irish whiskey! pic.twitter.com/FAA2aTRMME
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 23, 2019
How adorable are Robert and Renata – owners of iPierogi!? Nice thin pillowy dough. $9 #mnstatefair pic.twitter.com/eBsjo5305O
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) August 23, 2019
