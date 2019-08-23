  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jason DeRusha, Minnesota State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For many Minnesotans, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is all about the food. For WCCO-TV’s resident foodie, Jason DeRusha, that’s certainly the case.

On his second day at the fair, DeRusha continued his quest to sample all the new flavors on Friday. See what he devoured in the tweets below. (And take a look back at Day One if you missed.)

Comments