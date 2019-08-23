Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Duluth are warning the public to stay out of Lake Superior Friday due to dangerous swimming conditions.
According to the Duluth Fire Department, a warning has been issued for Park Point Beaches until 10 a.m. Saturday due to high risk of rip currents.
Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.
Officials say there are currently no lifeguards at Park Point. Red flags are flying along the beach to indicate dangerous swimming conditions.
