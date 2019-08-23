  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s another lovely day outside, and evidently throngs of people are regarding it as the perfect day to hit up the Minnesota State Fair.

For the second consecutive day, the fairgrounds’ parking lots as well as the park-and-ride lots were both full within hours of the State Fair opening.

As WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh reported on Thursday, one of the new free Park-and-Ride locations is at Allianz Field and wait times there on Thursday were pretty swift, with people are only waiting five, 10, maybe 15 minutes. Shuttles there were coming really frequently as well.

And then there’s also the option of arriving there via Metro Transit. It has round trip service for $6 from select park and ride locations.

Minnesota State Fair parking lots cost $15 per car.

Click here for information on State Fair park-and-ride lots.

