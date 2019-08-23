Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating following an overnight homicide in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded to a 911 call around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 2700 block of Irving Avenue North.
Inside, officers found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound.
Investigators checked for possible witnesses and surveillance video. So far, no arrests have been made.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-8477.
