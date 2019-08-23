MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a $200,000 settlement with the family of Jamar Clark on Friday. The settlement comes more than three years after he was fatally shot by police.
“While I know it falls short in helping our community heal, this settlement does reflect the efforts of Council Members who pushed the City, with my support, to respond with compassion and a broader sense of justice than current laws may define,” Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender said in a statement.
The shooting happened on Nov. 15, 2015. Officers were responding to a report of a woman being assaulted. Clark, 24, was unarmed, but officers say he was reaching for their gun during a struggle.
READ MORE: Timeline Of The Jamar Clark Case
The Hennepin County Attorney chose not to charge the officers, saying the shooting was justified. The case sparked massive protests across Minneapolis.
Jamar’s family sued Minneapolis in 2017. In May, the Minneapolis City Council rejected a previous settlement proposal that was agreed on by both parties. The rejection came just days after a $20 million settlement was awarded to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who was shot and killed in 2017 after she had called 911 to report a possible assault behind her home. Mohamed Noor, the officer who shot her, was convicted of murder.
According to a lawyer, the family says no amount of money will bring Jamar back and they reiterate the need for change in the city. The family also hopes to have a community center named in Jamar’s honor.
You must log in to post a comment.