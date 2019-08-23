Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old was killed in McLeod County Friday after becoming trapped in a corn bin.
The incident happened in Rich Valley Township at about 11:20 a.m.
According to investigators, it took rescue crews 30 minutes before they could locate the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was not immediately identified by name, but was described as 64 years old.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, along with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.
You must log in to post a comment.