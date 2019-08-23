  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attendance Record, Great Minnesota Get-Together, Minnesota State Fair, Opening Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This first day of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together was record-breaking: 133,326 people flooded the fairgrounds Thursday.

The previous opening-day record was set last year with 122,695 visitors.

The first day of the Minnesota State Fair also happened to be a Top 10 Weather Day.

Last year’s opening day had a record-breaking start, too, with 122,695 fairgoers. In 2018, there were several record-breaking days, resulting in a new overall attendance record. Two million people attended the fair.

More more attendance figures, visit the State Fair website.

Comments