MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This first day of this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together was record-breaking: 133,326 people flooded the fairgrounds Thursday.
The previous opening-day record was set last year with 122,695 visitors.
The first day of the Minnesota State Fair also happened to be a Top 10 Weather Day.
Sliding into the 2019 #mnstatefair with a brand-new attendance record for opening day ‼️
Thanks to the 133,326 people who came to the fair yesterday!
📷: minnevangelist
The daily attendance announcement is proudly sponsored by @MN2020Census and We Count Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/cujfbjADh9
— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 23, 2019
Last year’s opening day had a record-breaking start, too, with 122,695 fairgoers. In 2018, there were several record-breaking days, resulting in a new overall attendance record. Two million people attended the fair.
More more attendance figures, visit the State Fair website.
