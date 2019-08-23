



— A manufacturing plant with a history of pollution violations has been told to stop part of its operation.

Previously, Water Gremlin in White Bear Township had been asked and said it would voluntarily cease all solvent-based coating operations on Friday morning.

Now, however, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says it’s no longer voluntary, it must stop its process that uses a toxic chemical. And it’s because of impact to the environment and community.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle has followed this story since the beginning of the year — and has been breaking developments along the way.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says Water Gremlin has violated its air permit.

For months, Mayerle has listened to the community tell her that they’re concerned about their health and what Water Gremlin is emitting from its plant — and about what they don’t know.

For the first time the MPCA is spelling it out in an Administrative Order, saying they have reason to be concerned. Here’s why:

The Administrative Order issued by the Pollution Control Agency said the plant that manufactures fishing sinkers and battery terminals knew it was releasing pollution below its facility.

The levels found were higher than what’s safe. And the agency doesn’t know if the pollution caused by toxic chemicals has migrated off the property. It’s calling the findings “a public health concern.”

Water Gremlin has told the MPCA it currently has no plans to resolve the current chemical release.

Earlier this year, we learned the investigation into Water Gremlin found the company released significant levels of a chemical that may cause cancer and birth defects into the air for more than 15 years. It settled with the state and cost the company $7 million in fines and corrective action.

Under the stipulation agreement, Water Gremlin had to follow strict guidelines, including alerting the MPCA of any further contamination.

In this latest pollution incident: MPCA alleges Water Gremlin knew about the chemicals in the ground for 40 days before alerting the agency.

That is a violation of the agreement.

The MPCA released a statement Friday morning:

“Under the administrative order, the company may not resume coating operations until it has taken corrective action to address the release of tDCE into the soil vapor beneath the Water Gremlin facility. These corrective actions must be approved by MPCA, completed, and determined to be effective before coating operations may resume.”

WCCO has reached out to Water Gremlin Friday morning for comment, but has not yet heard back.