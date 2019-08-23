MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The search is on for a man responsible for a carjacking early Thursday morning in Moorhead.
According to the Moorhead Police Department, officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to the area of Main Avenue and 5th Street South on a report of a stolen vehicle.
Authorities say the victim was sitting in his car in a parking lot when a man entered his vehicle and asked for a ride. When the victim refused, the suspect threatened to hit the driver with a hatchet if he didn’t do what he was told.
Police say the victim ran out of the vehicle as the suspect stole his car. The victim was not injured.
Officers located the unoccupied stolen vehicle approximately 10 minutes later in a parking lot in the 500 block of 32nd Avenue South. A hatchet was located inside the vehicle, but the suspect was not located.
The suspect has been described as a white male, approximately 20-years-old, wearing blue jeans. Police say it’s possible he was not wearing a shirt.
If you have any information regarding the incident please contact police.
