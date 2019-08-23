MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An investigation is underway Friday after police say an Uber driver ran over his passenger’s leg after dropping her off near the Minnesota State Fair.
Authorities say the juvenile female passenger suffered minor road rash. The driver was not cited for the incident.
According to police, a Hummer was traveling westbound on Como Avenue near Gate 7 of the State Fair when the driver stopped in the middle of the road. When the girl got out of the vehicle, the driver quickly turned around, running over his passenger’s leg.
The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is available at this time.
