MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Vikings are reportedly looking to host another Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The Pioneer Press reports that Lester Bagley, the team’s executive vice president of public affairs, told the newspaper that the Vikings have submitted “an expression of interest” to the NFL to hold a Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2028, 2029 or 2030.
The Vikings also applied to host the NFL Draft in the near future – in 2024, 2025 or 2026.
When Super Bowl LII came to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018, it brought in $370 million and made downtown Minneapolis an international hot spot, despite snow and frigid temperatures.
The promise of a Super Bowl was one of the driving factors in public funding of U.S. Bank Stadium. Other large events to take place at the stadium have included the X Games and the Final Four.
The first Super Bowl to be hosted in Minneapolis was in 1992. The halftime show, “Winter Magic,” in the Metrodome was such a colossal embarrassment to the NFL that it prompted the league to start booking music superstars. The next year, Michael Jackson performed.
