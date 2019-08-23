  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a 25-year-old driver died overnight after his car went off-road, launched off a driveway and rolled several times.

(credit: St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office)

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 12:15 a.m. Friday to the crash on USH 63 in Erin Prairie.

Robert Heininger, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene. The car, a 2013 A4 Audi, had come to rest on its passenger side against a tree.

Investigators say Heininger was wearing a seat belt and that alcohol might have been a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

