Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former classmates of a Twin Cities teenager shot and killed by deputies are honoring his legacy with a fundraiser.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former classmates of a Twin Cities teenager shot and killed by deputies are honoring his legacy with a fundraiser.
Archer Amorosi was fatally shot by Carver County deputies at his home in Chanhassen in July of last year. His mother had called 911 saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a bat.
Today, friends of the 16-year-old organized the Northern Lights Lacrosse Festival on Saturday at Badger Park in Shorewood. It features food trucks, games, music and lacrosse, which Amorosi played for Minnetonka High School.
Organizers say the money raised will go to helping teenagers who are struggling with mental health.
The festival ends at 9 p.m. Saturday. It was put on by Archer’s Aim, a non-profit working to shine a light on teenage athlete mental health.
You must log in to post a comment.