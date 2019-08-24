



– A team from Coon Rapids-Andover that made it to the Little League World Series celebrated their success Saturday back in the state of Minnesota.

Dozens of parents, grandparents and fans lined up as the kids were driven into Sand Creek Park on two fire trucks.

“It was amazing, seeing all our fans back home,” first baseman Carson Timm said.

At the field they call home, the team released balloons and sprinkled dirt from the field where they played in Pennsylvania.

Maddy Freking was the only girl playing this year in the Little League World Series.

“I was still in shock when we actually got there that day, like I’m going to be playing on that stadium,” Freking said.

She said she had been dreaming about making it to the Little League World Series for years.

Most kids say their favorite part about the whole experience was meeting all the players from all around the world.

The team won their first game but lost the next two. The last team to make it to the Little League World Series from Minnesota was the 2010 team from Plymouth-New Hope.