MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dylan John Bennett, sought for the murders of his parents on Aug. 21, is in custody, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Bennett contacted sheriffs just before his arrest, saying he intended to turn himself into the FBI. He was found at a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just before noon Saturday.
Barry and Carol Bennett, Dylan’s parents, died of gunshot wounds in their Long Prairie Home on Aug. 21. Since then, investigators learned Dylan Bennett bought an airline ticket from Ohio to Cancun earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said. Dylan’s cell phone, credit card and ATM activity were being tracked in Cancun.
He will be arraigned in Todd County District Court facing murder charges.
