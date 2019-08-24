Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota State Fair officials say a woman filed a police report Friday night accusing another woman of groping her after a political disagreement at the GOP booth.
According to State Fair police, the report was made just before 9 p.m. The Minnesota Republican Party issued a statement Saturday morning saying the victim was a volunteer working in the GOP booth when the incident occurred.
In a statement, the Republican Party also alleges staff members were harassed and threatened by Democrats Friday night.
The Minnesota DFL is not issuing a statement at this time.
State Fair police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 651-288-4500.
