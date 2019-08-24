MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For whatever reason, the Minnesota Vikings can’t have nice kickers. It’s difficult to put a finger on why this happens, but a field goal kicker performs well, comes to Minnesota, and something happens.

The Vikings and their field goal kicker is a never-ending source of frustration.

The guy they just traded a fifth round pick to get, Kaare Vedvik, missed both of his field goal attempts from 43 and 54 yards– leaving Mike Zimmer unsure what to do.

“Since we brought Vedvik in, Wile’s been punting good and Bailey’s been kicking good,” Zimmer said. “Then Vedvik goes out there and misses field goals. So I don’t know. I’m at a loss.”

Vedvik has been in a battle both with Dan Bailey at kicker and with Matt Wile at punter, though it’s clear at least one of those is his job to use. You don’t use a fifth round pick on a guy just to cut him.

Neither one of the misses was the result of a bad snap or hold, Vedvik said. He just missed ’em.

“Slightly two separate things, like it’s different hashes, different angles,” Vedvik said. “I hit them well off my foot. Good trajectory, good height. It’s just about playing your angles a little better. Make sure it goes the direction you want it to go.”

And in the midst of all that, how about this for a twist of fate: The Falcons signed Blair Walsh today. Meaning if he wins the job, he’d be the opposing kicker here in week one.

The second home game of the season, brings week three: Daniel Carlson and the Raiders. You really can’t make it up.

That will be something to watch. Until then, if you’d prefer not to think about it, the team’s final preseason game will be played at the Buffalo Bills.