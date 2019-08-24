Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a protest march moved south past major roadways, parts of southbound Snelling Avenue have reopened for vehicle traffic. The St. Paul Police Department said Snelling Avenue is open southbound from Larpenteur Avenue West to Pierce Butler Route.
As of 7:30 p.m., Snelling Avenue south of Pierce Butler Route remained closed.
‘Black Lives Matter’ signs were seen at the protest.
