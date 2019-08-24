SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) – Savage Fire Chief Andrain Roach has resigned after only three months on the job.
The Star Tribune reports Roach cited what he called unrealistic expectations from city leaders and a general lack of support that hindered efforts to modernize the department.
Roach says in his resignation letter that inadequate staffing levels citywide – paired with round-the-clock demands – have taken a “mental, physical and emotional toll.”
The Savage City Council accepted Roach’s resignation at Monday night’s meeting without discussion. Deputy Fire Chief Andrew Slama was tapped to replace him as interim chief.
