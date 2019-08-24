Filed Under:Attendance Record, Minnesota State Fair


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We did it again! The first two days of the Minnesota State Fair have broken records for daily attendance.

Officials say 157,224 visitors enjoyed the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Friday, and 133,326 fairgoers attended opening day.

The previous first Friday attendance record was set in 2016 with 141,023 visitors.

In 2018, there were several record-breaking days, resulting in a new overall attendance record. More than 2 million people attended the fair.

For more attendance figures, visit the State Fair website.

