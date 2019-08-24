Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – We did it again! The first two days of the Minnesota State Fair have broken records for daily attendance.
Officials say 157,224 visitors enjoyed the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Friday, and 133,326 fairgoers attended opening day.
Yesterday was so sweet! 157,224 of you visited to the Minnesota State Fair yesterday – a record!
📷: toriebeske_
The daily attendance announcement is proudly sponsored by @MN2020Census and We Count Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/l6d6VVuCLB
— Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 24, 2019
The previous first Friday attendance record was set in 2016 with 141,023 visitors.
In 2018, there were several record-breaking days, resulting in a new overall attendance record. More than 2 million people attended the fair.
For more attendance figures, visit the State Fair website.
