Title: Associate Digital Line Producer
Department: News
Date: 8/26/2019
JOB DESCRIPTION:
CBSN Minnesota is looking for an Associate Digital Line Producer to work on WCCO’s live streaming network. The ADLP will work with the Digital Line Producers (DLPs) and the control room teams managing and optimizing live and on demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms.
The role requires close coordination with DLPs and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, but the ADLP will assist with editing content, writing headlines and maximizing SEO and shareability as well as work with the social media team to edit and publish out video.
Responsibilities include:
- Editing video, stories and segments.
- Assisting the DLP with timing in a control room environment.
- Helping to code/stack rundown content at the direction of the show producers with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
- Anticipating the needs of the DLP in every aspect of the the show with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements while also taking direction from managers.
- Helping to coordinate with producers during live news programs.
- Other duties as assigned.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Recent college grad with 1+ years of experience preferred in helping to create and build show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment.
- Ability to work under extremely tight deadlines to write headlines and edit video for live digital broadcast.
- Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.
- Familiarity with Final Cut, Adobe Premiere, Stratus and iNews.
- Available for early mornings, nights, overnights, weekends, holidays; this is a 24-hour streaming service.
- Understanding of SEO.
