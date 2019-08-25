Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four boaters are lucky to be alive after their pontoon went over a dam at Lake Zumbro in Wabasha County.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was able to jump off the pontoon before it went over the dam.
Three others stayed inside, and fell the roughly 50 feet before the pontoon landed upright. Amazingly, everyone was safe.
One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators believe alcohol and darkness played a role.
The passengers are from Olmsted County.
