MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four boaters are lucky to be alive after their pontoon went over a dam at Lake Zumbro in Wabasha County.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says one person was able to jump off the pontoon before it went over the dam.

(credit: CBS)

Three others stayed inside, and fell the roughly 50 feet before the pontoon landed upright. Amazingly, everyone was safe.

One person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and darkness played a role.

The passengers are from Olmsted County.

