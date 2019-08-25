Comments
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials are assessing the damage caused to a U.S. Bank branch after a two-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday.
The St. Cloud Police Department says 34-year-old Antonio Evans of St. Cloud was driving westbound on St. Germain Street West when he entered the intersection on a red light and stuck another vehicle, driven by 59-year-old Kim Paetznick, also of St. Cloud.
After the crash, police say Evans’ car continued onto the curb and struck the U.S. Bank building.
Evans was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment and cited for running a red light and having no proof of insurance.
