Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man who was shot Saturday evening in north Minneapolis has died.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2000 block of Aldrich Avenue around 8:20 p.m. When they arrived, they learned the man had been transported to North Memorial Hospital.
Officers spoke with people at the scene and searched the area for evidence.
The man, whose identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer, died at the hospital.
Police are still searching for a suspect.
You must log in to post a comment.