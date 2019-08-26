Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old Wisconsin woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The victim, from Glenwood City, was traveling northbound on Highway 63 near the intersection of County Road Y when she lost control and entered onto the west shoulder of the highway. First responders found her ejected from her vehicle and pronounced her dead at the scene.
She was driving a 2003 Dodge Pickup.
The crash remains under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
