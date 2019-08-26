MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second time in less than two years, Curtis Marc Petzel faces several criminal charges in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash.
The criminal complaint says Petzel was driving a tractor that was pulling a livestock trailer on Highway 19 near County Road 65 in Sibley County on June 1. The trailer separated from the tractor and went into the opposite lane, colliding with Marvin and Kathy Fandrich, who were riding on a motorcycle. Both were killed.
Investigators say Petzel’s trailer was loosely connected to his tractor because he was using a coupler that was a different size than his trailer ball. He also didn’t secure it with safety chains, which he had in his possession, nor did he hook up the cable for the trailer’s brake lights.
Petzel is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of reckless driving and a count of careless driving. He could face up to 42 years in prison.
