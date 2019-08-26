MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dylan John Bennett, who allegedly murdered his parents on Aug. 21, is now back in Minnesota after being extradited from Mexico.
New video shows the moments after Dylan Bennett was caught in Cancun. The Todd County Sheriff says the 22-year-old was taken into custody at a hotel Saturday afternoon.
Bennett has been charged with killing his parents in Long Prairie. Barry and Carol Bennett, Dylan’s parents, died of gunshot wounds in their Long Prairie Home on Aug. 21.
Since then, investigators learned Dylan Bennett bought an airline ticket from Ohio to Cancun earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said. Dylan’s cell phone, credit card and ATM activity were being tracked in Cancun.
Bennett contacted sheriffs just before his arrest, saying he intended to turn himself into the FBI. He was found at a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, just before noon Saturday.
Bennett is now being held at the Todd County Jail. His first court appearance has not yet been scheduled.
