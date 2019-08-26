(CBS Local)– The Minnesota Vikings have a lot to prove this year after missing the playoffs in 2018.

Kirk Cousins threw for 30 touchdown passes and over 4,200 yards, but was judged mostly for not living up to his 3 year, $84 million contract. While the Vikings inconsistencies on defense factored into them missing the playoffs last season, NFL on CBS announcer Greg Gumbel says Minnesota will ride and die with Cousins.

“It’s a quarterback league and the pressure is always on those guys. There probably isn’t a quarterback with more pressure on him in the league this year,” said Gumbel in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith at NFL on CBS Media Day in New York. “I love their coach and I think they have all kinds of potential, but potential this time of year means nothing.”

The Vikings open up the season at home on September 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. Gumbel says we shouldn’t be too quick to judge Minnesota during the first few weeks of the year.

“I don’t know if you can get a true picture of a football team for a good month,” said Gumbel. “Then, you can get a decent idea of who will make a playoff run and who can spring a few upsets along the way, and who can make the conference championship game. The Vikings are certainly in that class, there’s no doubt about that.”