MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
On Monday, the WNBA announced Collier is receiving the honor for the games played from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25. It’s her first time receiving the honor.
During the week, the 6-foot-1 forward led all scorers and rebounders in two of the three contests – all while leading all players in steals in each game during the week. She averaged 18.7 points, 6 rebounds and 3.33 steals per game.
The Lynx play next against the Chicago Sky at Target Center Tuesday.
Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
