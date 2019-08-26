Filed Under:Cass County, Fatal Train Incident, Pillager

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a 36-year-old man died Saturday morning when he was struck by a train while walking on the tracks near Pillager.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received the report just before 7:30 p.m. of the man being hit near 45th Avenue Southwest. Investigators say a BNSF train was traveling eastbound when the incident occurred.

Deputies say a 50-year-old man was found nearby and transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The names of both men are being withheld pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

