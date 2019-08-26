Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Gonvick after deputies responded to a report of an assault.
On Friday, deputies responded just before midnight to the 29000 block of 420th Avenue Southeast. Upon arrival, they found a man dead.
Investigators say there is no danger to the public regarding the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
The man was identified as Jonathon Neil Sundquist, 52, of rural Gonvick.
