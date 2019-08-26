Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 64-year-old killed in McLeod County Friday after becoming trapped in a corn bin has been identified.
The incident happened in Rich Valley Township at about 11:20 a.m. Friday.
According to investigators, it took rescue crews 30 minutes before they could locate the man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Monday, the victim was identified as Gregory Fleck of Glencoe.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in the investigation, along with the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office.
