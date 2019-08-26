  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ilhan Omar


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland state senator who recently announced he’s running for Congress says he didn’t send a tweet describing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar as an “illegal.”

Republican Sen. Johnny Ray Salling tweeted Monday that last month’s tweet on his account “was not from me.” He added: “I don’t react to statements of negativity.”

Zainab Chaudry, the director Council on American-Islamic Relations, says Salling should apologize or resign.

The Baltimore Sun reported Monday the tweet was posted July 24, in response to a Florida Republican’s tweet about a request for an ethics investigation into Omar, a Minnesota Democrat.

The tweet on Salling’s account said: “Get rid of this illegal know!!!!!”

But Salling says he didn’t remember posting that. The Sun reports he deleted the tweet after the interview, and he suggested he may have been hacked.

He told the newspaper he changed his Twitter password Monday.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)