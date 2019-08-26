  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Lake, Elk River, Local TV, Sherburne County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say an Elk River man admitted Monday to throwing screws onto streets in central Minnesota.

WCCO reported last week about nails and screws damaging cars in Sherburne County.

Someone spotted the 63-year-old suspect after deputies posted a picture of his SUV on Facebook. Deputies tracked him down, and say he had a five-pound box of screws inside his car. Investigators are trying to figure out why he did it.

In Big Lake alone, police had about 150 reports of damaged cars.

Comments