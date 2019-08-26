Filed Under:Pumpkin Spice


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Pumpkin spice is hitting stores and coffee shops earlier than ever. Now, a new survey reveals just how much people live that flavor.

A new survey by OnePoll and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shows a majority would sign a petition to have pumpkin spice year round.

Forty-one percent would stand in line at the DMV once a month to have free coffee for life, and 25 percent would actually name their child pumpkin spice for free lifetime coffee.

Click here for more information.

Comments