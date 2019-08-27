  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Marielle Mohs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marielle Mohs, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The week before Labor Day are move-in days for the incoming 6,200 freshmen.

It’s also the beginning of a new chapter for the university’s new president, Joan Gabel. She’s spending the week meeting families and new students and helping them move-in.

“Oh it feels great! I’m new, too, so I’m all swept up in their excitement,” said Gabel.

Something new this year, Pioneer Hall was renovated. It’s one of the oldest dorms and dining halls on campus. The exterior is the same, but it’s brand new inside.

Along with the new renovation, the university re-did the sidewalk through the center of the on-campus living, which helped keep cars moving during the unpacking process, instead of having to park.

The fall semester begins Tuesday after Labor Day.

Marielle Mohs

Comments