MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The week before Labor Day are move-in days for the incoming 6,200 freshmen.
It’s also the beginning of a new chapter for the university’s new president, Joan Gabel. She’s spending the week meeting families and new students and helping them move-in.
“Oh it feels great! I’m new, too, so I’m all swept up in their excitement,” said Gabel.
Something new this year, Pioneer Hall was renovated. It’s one of the oldest dorms and dining halls on campus. The exterior is the same, but it’s brand new inside.
Along with the new renovation, the university re-did the sidewalk through the center of the on-campus living, which helped keep cars moving during the unpacking process, instead of having to park.
The fall semester begins Tuesday after Labor Day.
