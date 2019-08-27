  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    01:07 AMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barry Bennett, Carol Bennett, Dylan Bennett, Long Prairie


LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — A judge has set bail at $3 million for the son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota.

Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett appeared in court Tuesday on two counts of second-degree murder. Bennett was extradited from Mexico after being arrested at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.

Dylan Bennett (credit: CBS)

Bennett’s public defender did not return a request for comment.

Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL, including stints with New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments