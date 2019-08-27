Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a car that struck and hurt two people in Mayhew Lake Township. The two vehicle collision occurred around 6 p.m. on August 22nd at the intersection of 65th St. NE and 55th Ave NE.
The runaway vehicle is an older blue or green 4 door Toyota sedan. The suspected driver is described as a white male under the age of 40.
The victims of the crash, 55 year-old Thomas Stand and 53 year-old Dawn Stang of Sartell, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies report that as the Stangs approached an intersection, the sedan drove through a stop sign, colliding with the travel trailer attached to the Stang’s 2016 Ford pickup truck.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800) 255-1301.
