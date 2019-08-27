



Beth Rose Windus was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide after the man she had been living with was found gravely injured in the driveway of their home Friday.

The charges against the 47-year-old were filed in Polk County Tuesday. According to the complaint, police responded to the home near the intersection of 300th Street Southeast and 420th Avenue Southeast in rural Polk County around 11:55 p.m. Upon arrival, police found the victim, 52-year-old Jonathon Neil Sundquist, lying in the driveway. Officers observed Sundquist was bleeding from his nose and head, and did not have a pulse.

Sundquist was pronounced dead early Saturday morning.

A woman at the residence was questioned, revealing Windus was an employee of hers at a local bar. She told officers that Windus had arrived to her home sometime after midnight, appearing to be frightened, and telling her, “it’s bad.” Windus asked the woman to go to her house about a mile north, while Windus stayed with the woman’s young children.

The woman told police that when she arrived to Windus and Sundquist’s residence, she found Sundquist lying in the driveway. She subsequently called 911. The woman told police that Windus had told her she and Sundquist were having “relationship issues” prior to the incident.

When police arrived to the woman’s home, they encountered Windus, who agreed to give a statement. Windus told officers she and Sundquist had been drinking most of the evening, and had left at least two establishments because they had been arguing.

When they arrived home, Windus said she told Sundquist to get out of the vehicle and that she was going to go to her employer’s house. When she backed up, she said she heard a “thump, thump.” She turned the vehicle around and said that’s when she saw Sundquist lying on the ground. When she arrived to her friend’s home, she said she hadn’t hit Sundquist “on purpose.” She also told the woman she had had “four beers, a vodka coke and a shot of fireball” before the incident occurred.

While questioning Windus, officers smelled a strong presence of alcohol coming from her, so she was subsequently taken into custody where she consented to a blood draw. Windus remains in custody.