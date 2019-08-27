MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A divorce filing submitted to the Superior Court of D.C. Tuesday claims that a man ended his relationship with his wife after declaring his love for Rep. Ilhan Omar.
The divorce filing concerns Beth Mynett and Timothy Mynett, both of Washington, D.C.
Part of the filing states that the married couple physically separated in early April when Timothy Mynett told Beth Mynett that he was romantically involved, and in love, with Omar.
According to the court filing, he met Omar, who is a U.S. Representative from Minnesota, while working for her.
The court filing further states that Beth Mynett still loved him and was willing to fight for the marriage, but he said it wasn’t an option for him.
There is a scheduled hearing for the matter on Oct. 7 in Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, WCCO reporter Esme Murphy asked Omar whether she is separated from her husband. Omar responded that she is not, and said she would not comment further on personal matters.
