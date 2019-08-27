MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You probably can’t go wrong predicting cold and snow for winter in Minnesota, so Farmers’ Almanac isn’t exactly putting it out on the line.
That being said, the journal is predicting a particularly harsh winter for the Midwest in general.
“This could feel like the never-ending winter, particularly in the Midwest and east to the Ohio Valley and Appalachians, where wintery weather will last well into March and even through the first days of spring,” Almanac editor Janice Stillman said.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the heartland can expect below-average temperatures this winter, as can the Pacific coast.
“The cold will continue through Valentine’s Day—providing the perfect excuse to stay indoors and snuggle! But be warned: Winter will not be over yet!” the Almanac claims.
The 2020 edition of the Almanac also says that the U.S. can expect frequent snow events during winter. The map calls for “a parade of snowstorms” in Minnesota, along with the Dakotas.
